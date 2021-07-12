Turkish officials condemned the recent incident at an Armenian Orthodox church in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district, as Interior Süleyman Soylu said three people had been detained over the disrespectful incident.

“Those who have committed the disrespectful act have been detained as the legal process continues,” Soylu said Monday.

An individual played music as two people inappropriately danced on the gate of Surp Takavor Armenian Orthodox Church in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district on the Asian side early Monday, according to a statement by the governor’s office.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) condemned the disrespectful act, Group Deputy Chairperson Numan Kurtulmuş said Monday.

“Our civilization never tolerates insulting or mocking acts at places of worship,” Kurtulmuş said, adding that he strongly condemns the provocative and horrid act, as he said he has full faith in the Turkish legal system to do whatever is necessary.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the incident, as he said freedom of religion and conscience are crucial and places of worship are considered sacred.

“Those who have committed this disrespectful act will be held accountable before the law. Our nation will not give credit to such provocations, just like they never have,” Altun said.