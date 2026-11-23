New Party (YP) leader Özgür Özel is facing a major political setback as 10 of the 14 metropolitan mayors elected under his leadership in Türkiye's 2024 local elections have parted ways with him, highlighting deepening divisions within the opposition.

The Republican People's Party (CHP), then led by Özel, secured 14 metropolitan municipalities in the March 2024 elections, a result he hailed as an electoral victory.

However, just over two and a half years later, the mayors have split into four political camps. Reported insulting messages from Özel to some mayors, concerns over institutional governance and dissatisfaction with the party leadership's handling of local demands have fueled internal tensions.

In July, 90 lawmakers, led by former CHP leader Özgür Özel, resigned from Türkiye's main opposition party, formalizing the biggest split in the party's recent history and paving the way for the launch of a new political movement, YP.

Defections to AK Party

Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay, Tekirdağ Mayor Candan Yüceer and Aydın Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu have joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), marking significant defections from Özel's former political ranks.

Along with Yüceer, the newly joined officials included Antalya Metropolitan Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir, Korkuteli Mayor Saniye Caran, Demre Mayor Fahri Duran, acting Beyoğlu Mayor Sefer Karaahmetoğlu, Tirebolu Mayor Bülent Kara, Yumurtalık Mayor Erdinç Altıok, Enez Mayor Özkan Günenç and Karahallı Mayor Ramazan Karakaya.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally presented party badges to the nine officials last week, marking their formal entry into the AK Party.

Meanwhile, Balıkesir Mayor Ahmet Akın, Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer and Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar have opted to remain with the CHP under the leadership of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Muhittin Böcek, elected Antalya mayor in 2024, also remains affiliated with the CHP despite the suspension of his party membership. He was arrested in 2025 on bribery charges.

In an apparent bid for leniency in sentencing, Böcek cooperated with authorities and recently admitted to paying 5 million euros (about TL 277.6 million) to Ekrem Imamoğlu, another former mayor charged with corruption, in exchange for securing a CHP candidacy in the municipal elections.

Moreover, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, former Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey and Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras have remained independent, taking no steps toward joining Özel's New Party.

Their decisions have further limited Özel's ability to consolidate support among the metropolitan mayors elected during his tenure as CHP chairperson.

Only 3 remain loyal

Only three of the 14 metropolitan mayors elected in the 2024 local elections have since joined Özel's New Party: jailed former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, Eskişehir Mayor Ayşe Ünlüce and Denizli Mayor Bülent Nuri Çavuşoğlu.

Ferdi Zeyrek, who was elected mayor of Manisa in 2024, died last year.

In an interview with the Cumhuriyet newspaper last month, YP leader Özel rejected calls for self-criticism over the defections of mayors to the ruling AK Party, arguing that the developments could not have been foreseen during the candidate selection process.

"Now they ask me, 'Will you engage in self-criticism?' I consider that an injustice not to myself but to history. There is no such thing as character analysis or fear and stress tests when selecting candidates. Now they ask, 'Why didn't you foresee this?' Who foresaw it that I failed to see?" Özel said.