New Party (YP) Chair Özgür Özel has appointed several figures facing bribery allegations to the party’s new executive board, including a senior politician accused of receiving TL 5 million (nearly $100,000) in bribes, who will now oversee the party’s finances.

The party’s 28-member Central Executive Board (MYK) was finalized following its first ordinary congress, with nine members joining Özel’s executive team for the first time.

As the Sabah newspaper reported, Özgür Karabat, who is accused of receiving TL 5 million in bribes in an indictment involving businessperson Aziz Ihsan Aktaş, was appointed deputy chair responsible for administrative and financial affairs.

Aktaş was previously alleged to have secured lucrative tenders from municipalities run by the CHP in exchange for bribes.

Özgür Karabat, a former CHP deputy chair and a senior figure in the YP, is among the politicians facing parliamentary referral requests as part of ongoing judicial investigations.

Karabat's name appears in the investigation into alleged corruption at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

According to the indictment, prosecutors also alleged that before Türkiye's 2024 local elections, Karabat collected money from contractors doing business with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, its subsidiaries and CHP-run district municipalities under the name of "election support." The indictment further claims Karabat received a TL 5 million bribe in connection with those activities. Based on these allegations, prosecutors prepared a parliamentary referral (fezleke) and forwarded the file to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The appointment puts Karabat in charge of the party’s finances. Özel previously said the party’s financial resources had been provided by the public.

Burhanettin Bulut, a CHP deputy chair and Adana lawmaker who later joined the YP, faces allegations of receiving $1 million in bribes in the same indictment and was appointed deputy chair responsible for media and corporate communications.

Bulut returned to the executive board after being excluded from the party’s initial leadership lineup.