Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş Wednesday called for limiting parliamentary immunity to political speech, arguing that lawmakers should be held accountable for individual criminal offenses without waiting until the end of their parliamentary terms.

Speaking to reporters aboard a flight to Australia for the 12th MIKTA Speakers' Consultation, Kurtulmuş addressed the ongoing debate over parliamentary immunity following a parliamentary dossier concerning Erzincan lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül and legal allegations involving several other lawmakers.

The Sarıgül family and their associates are accused of laundering money linked to criminal activities, but the veteran politician currently enjoys immunity due to his status as a lawmaker.

Kurtulmuş noted that parliamentary immunity was essential to protecting freedom of political expression but should not shield lawmakers from criminal investigations unrelated to their political activities.

"Lawmakers are citizens just like any other citizen of the Republic of Türkiye," Kurtulmuş said, stressing that investigations into individual offenses should proceed without waiting for lawmakers' terms to expire.

He added that ensuring the strongest possible protection for politicians against prosecution over their political statements was a democratic necessity.

Terror-free Türkiye initiative

Turning to the terror-free Türkiye initiative, Kurtulmuş outlined plans to establish a parliamentary monitoring commission to ensure continued democratic oversight of the process.

The commission will comprise 19 members, excluding Kurtulmuş, with representation allocated proportionally among the seven political parties with parliamentary groups.

Kurtulmuş said parliamentary authorities would request nominations from party leaderships this week, aiming to convene the commission before parliamentary budget deliberations begin in the General Assembly.

He noted that nearly all parties had proposed that he chair the commission, which would focus on political dialogue and monitoring rather than verifying disarmament on the ground.

The parliament official also urged the New Party (YP) and the Good Party (IP) to participate in the commission, emphasizing the importance of inclusive dialogue despite political differences.

Addressing the security dimension of the initiative, Kurtulmuş said the PKK terrorist group had largely complied with the disarmament call.

Turkish security sources announced on Monday that the terrorist group PKK abandoned 14 more “areas of accommodation” in Iraq’s north, in a sign of progress in the terror-free Türkiye initiative. The areas were located in the Hakurk region. Last month, sources confirmed that the group left its hideouts in several areas in northern Iraq.

The sources described the developments on the ground as demonstrating progress toward completing disarmament, one of the first and most important stages of the process. They also highlighted the contribution of these developments to the national security and political stability of countries in the region.

Kurtulmuş further emphasized that the National Security Council (MGK) would play a decisive role in determining whether the group had fully disarmed, paving the way for a new phase in the process.

Referring to previous experiences, Kurtulmuş warned against turning the initiative into a political spectacle and called for constructive political discourse that transcends ethnic and sectarian divisions.