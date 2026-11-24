Twenty-one of 28 wanted suspects were detained Tuesday in a new round of operations against the criminal gang led by Alihan Kuriş, the self-styled leader of the Süleymancılar movement.

The "Süleymancılar" originated as a religious movement named after the 20th-century Islamic scholar Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, Kuriş’s great-grandfather. Authorities say the investigation is not directed against the religious movement and instead focuses on alleged financial wrongdoing by Kuriş and other figures in the group, which prosecutors have named the “Alihan Kuriş criminal syndicate.” Initially operating through informal religious instruction in homes and mosques, the group later expanded across Türkiye through Quran courses and student dormitories, largely financed by membership contributions and donations. Over time, its activities expanded into commercial sectors including food, health care, tourism, textiles, construction and real estate. Kuriş and people in his close circle were arrested last August in the first wave of operations against the criminal group.

A statement by the chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara said that detention warrants were issued for suspects accused of running a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization, defrauding public institutions and violating tax laws. Operations were carried out in 29 locations in eight provinces. More operations are underway to capture seven suspects at large.