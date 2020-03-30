With much of the world's attention focused on the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's president on Monday convened a historic Cabinet meeting via teleconferencing, in line with social distancing measures to fight the virus.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the meeting's chair, called the meeting to order from Huber Mansion in Istanbul, the country's largest metropolis.
It is the first Cabinet meeting held via video in Turkish history.
After the meeting, the president is scheduled to address the nation.
The virus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed 131 lives in Turkey, while over 35,000 have died worldwide.
Over 737,000 people are infected in 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
