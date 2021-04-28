The Turkish Red Crescent distributed iftar (fast-breaking) meals to orphans both at home and abroad on the occasion of World Orphans Day.

The agency holds various activities every year on the 15th day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is also observed as World Orphans Day. This year, it delivered iftar meals cooked in 26 soup kitchens across Turkey.

It also provided iftar meals to 4,482 orphans abroad, including in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Palestine, South Sudan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Senegal, Somalia and Sudan.

There are over 140 million orphans in the 2.2 billion child population of the world. One-third of the world's orphans are in Syria, Iraq, East Turkistan, Somalia, Mali, Sudan, Palestine, Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Yemen, Myanmar and Algeria.

The Turkish Red Crescent, which carries out special activities for children and orphans as part of its humanitarian aid activities, also builds complexes to meet their needs, from schools to playgrounds.

The agency also provides food, clothing and stationery for children and it supplies the necessary equipment for extracurricular activities, such as arts and sports which contribute to children's personal development.