Turkish-Russian forces were attacked during a joint patrol on the M-4 highway in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

No deaths or injuries were reported, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) cited local sources as saying.

The attack took place in the Jisr ash-Shughur district as the Russian vehicle passed, sources said, adding that it was moved with assistance from the Turkish military.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-al-Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area."

The protocol said joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba, 2 kilometers to the west of Saraqib, to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.

Idlib has long been under siege by Assad regime forces and its allies, and previous cease-fires for the region were plagued by violations.

Since April 2018, attacks on the last opposition stronghold have dramatically intensified and caused new waves of refugees to move toward the Turkish border, putting Turkey, which already hosts 3.7 million Syrians, into a difficult position.

As a result, Turkey, which has the second-largest army in the transatlantic NATO alliance, has funneled troops and equipment into the region to stop the Syrian regime's advance and to avoid a fresh wave of refugees.

Currently, Turkish soldiers are stationed in the region to protect the local population and oppose terrorist groups.