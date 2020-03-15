Turkish-Russian joint patrols were launched in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Sunday as part of a recent cease-fire deal between the two guarantor countries working toward maintaining peace in the key border region.

According to Zvezda TV, a media outlet owned by the Russian Defense Ministry, the joint patrols were launched along the M4 highway in light of the deal signed on March 5.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on March 5 to halt military activity in the northwestern Idlib region after an escalation of violence displaced nearly a million people and brought the two sides close to confrontation. The deal addresses Turkey's main concerns, stopping a flow of refugees and preventing the deaths of more Turkish soldiers on the ground.

As part of the agreement, Turkish and Russian forces will carry out joint patrols along the M4 highway linking Syria's east and west, and establish a security corridor on either side of it.

A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the finer details of the deal.

The official said talks with the Russians had been "positive" and that the first joint patrol would be held on Sunday as planned, adding that groups aiming to interrupt these efforts would be responded to with the measures necessary.