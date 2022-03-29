Turkey’s minehunter vessels and maritime patrol aircraft are closely monitoring waters off Turkish coasts in the Black Sea region to detect and defuse drifting sea mines, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

After a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Akar commented on the threat of drifting sea mines suspected to be moving toward Turkey as well as Bulgaria from the shores of Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since late February.

"Our minehunter vessels and naval patrolling ships are all vigilant," he said, adding that detected mines would be eliminated immediately and that the Turkish military has already enacted measures.

The minister also noted that efforts are still underway to identify the number of drifting mines and their source.

At least two sea mines have been defused by Turkish authorities so far. Another mine was defused by Bulgaria, another neighbor of Turkey in the Black Sea region.

The Black Sea is a major shipping artery for grain, oil and oil products. It is connected to the Marmara and then Mediterranean seas via the Bosporus, which runs through the heart of Istanbul – Turkey's largest city with 16 million residents – and then the Dardanelles further southwest.

Asked about the possible risk of mines reaching Turkish waters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this week said necessary measures were being taken.

Earlier this month, Ankara restricted access to the straits for all warships apart from those registered in Black Sea ports in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Turkish Straits connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. While trade ships may pass the strait freely in peacetime, battleships face certain restrictions.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,842 injured, according to the United Nations, which has cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).