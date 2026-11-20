Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan outlined Türkiye's multidimensional diplomatic vision Thursday, emphasizing the country's expanding global presence, commitment to regional peace and growing economic partnerships through nearly 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.

Speaking during discussions at Parliament's Planning and Budget Commission in Ankara Thursday, Fidan said Türkiye's diplomatic network includes more than 100 consulates general, with the remaining missions operating as embassies and permanent representations.

He stressed that Turkish diplomats serve across diverse geographical, cultural and political environments, managing responsibilities ranging from trade and cultural cooperation to consular affairs, conflict resolution and political engagement.

Fidan said Türkiye's diplomatic priorities vary according to regional challenges and opportunities, reflecting Ankara's efforts to combine security, economic development and soft-power initiatives.

In countries including Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia and Sudan, as well as the Caucasus, Turkish diplomatic missions primarily focus on political and security-related issues, he said.

Meanwhile, missions across Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa place greater emphasis on expanding trade, strengthening cultural ties and promoting technological education.

Fidan noted that Türkiye's diplomatic outreach seeks to enhance commercial opportunities while building long-term international partnerships.

Addressing Türkiye's approach to regional conflicts, Fidan emphasized that Ankara continues to pursue peaceful solutions despite its growing regional influence and security capabilities.

He cited diplomatic efforts in the Caucasus, the Black Sea and Middle East, saying Türkiye actively works to promote stability and end conflicts across neighboring regions.

Türkiye's calls for peace resonate internationally because the country seeks to use its strength to advance lasting and humanitarian solutions rather than harm others, according to Fidan.

The minister also credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership with helping Türkiye navigate international uncertainty while minimizing the domestic impact of regional crises.

He stressed that managing interconnected economic, political and security challenges requires a multidimensional approach.

Women in diplomacy

Fidan also highlighted the growing presence of women in senior diplomatic positions, noting that several female diplomats had been appointed to strategically important missions during his tenure.

He cited appointments to diplomatic posts in Rome, Geneva, Kyiv and Madrid, as well as Türkiye's representations to the European Union and the Council of Europe.

Fidan emphasized that professional competence and merit should remain the primary criteria for diplomatic appointments, regardless of gender.

He said Türkiye benefits from a new generation of highly qualified women diplomats capable of handling demanding international responsibilities.

Turning to relations with Europe, Fidan said Türkiye continued working toward EU visa liberalization, with draft proposals addressing six outstanding requirements nearing completion.

He added that Türkiye's Schengen visa approval rate stood at 85.4%, based on figures from 2023 to 2025, while acknowledging continuing difficulties faced by Turkish applicants.