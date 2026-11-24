Türkiye is developing an effective mechanism to ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels in the Black Sea and the uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural supplies, its permanent representative to the U.N. said Monday.

"We are now working on developing an effective mechanism that aims to ensure safety of navigation for commercial vessels in the Black Sea, aiming at uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural products," Ahmet Yıldız told a U.N. Security Council briefing on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and Black Sea food lifelines.

"Building on our experience with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we believe such a mechanism would serve the interests of all, and particularly of the countries most dependent on these supplies," he added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul, Türkiye, on July 22, 2022, by Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye, with the United Nations serving as a facilitator and witness. The agreement established a maritime humanitarian corridor to enable the safe passage of commercial vessels carrying grain, other foodstuffs and fertilizers from designated Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea to global markets, helping restore vital agricultural exports disrupted by the war.

Recalling that the initiative prevented the war from spilling over into the waterway, the envoy said Türkiye will leverage its pivotal geopolitical location, communication with relevant parties and moderating experience to pursue lasting maritime stability.

Yıldız underscored Türkiye's efforts since the start of the war to prevent wider regional escalation, citing Ankara's decision to invoke Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, which authorizes it to close the Turkish Straits to belligerent warships in wartime.

He affirmed that Ankara has implemented the treaty "faithfully and impartially and will continue to do so."

Emphasizing that Türkiye holds the longest Black Sea coastline and champions combining regional ownership with international cooperation, Yildız pointed to the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group (MCM Black Sea TG), a joint naval demining initiative established by littoral states Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria as a model demonstrating that regional solutions yield sustainable results.

Reiterating Ankara's consistent backing for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yıldız stressed that a negotiated settlement remains the only viable path forward.

Furthermore, Russia and Ukraine traded accusations at the U.N. Security Council over escalating attacks on Black Sea shipping and energy infrastructure as Moscow ruled out reviving a grain deal.

"I dwelt on this in detail to ensure that nobody here has any doubt about the fact that we will not accept any new grain deal, which in practice is nothing other than a scheme of Ukrainian food in exchange for Western weapons," Russia's representative told a U.N. Security Council briefing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping.

The envoy said that under the previous grain arrangement, countries in need received only 3% of exported grain while up to 70% of Ukrainian agricultural products entered EU and Western markets.

Accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian Armed Forces of "opening Pandora's box," Moscow said the Ukrainian military had targeted more than 200 commercial vessels across the Black, Azov, Caspian, Baltic and Mediterranean seas since July, killing or wounding 12 seafarers.

Defending its military campaign, Russia maintained that it strikes only military-logistical vessels and dual-purpose facilities, dismissing Western calls for an energy and maritime truce as a pretext to arm Ukraine while restricting Russian exports.

The envoy asserted that Russia supplies food to 160 countries as "one of the chief guarantors for global food security" and said it stands "ready to facilitate the replenishment of the possible grain deficit.”

Ukraine's representative also accused Russia of targeting civilian power grids since mid-July, damaging virtually every power plant nationwide alongside more than 800 units of energy equipment.

"Since mid-July, not a single day has passed without a Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system," he said.

November barrages shut down three thermal plants and plunged more than 850,000 people into darkness, the envoy said.

On maritime security, Kyiv reported 89 attacks on civilian vessels between June and August, up from 25 in all of 2025.

Accusing Russia of "looting" grain via a "shadow grain fleet," the envoy made the claim that grain allegedly "stolen from Ukrainian land must be seized, not bought."