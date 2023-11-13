The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants on Monday for 19 suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). The suspects were members of the terrorist group’s secret network in the public sector.

A statement by the prosecutor’s office said the suspects were identified through their links to other members of the terrorist group, including their regular phone calls using public payphones, a common method employed by FETÖ to avoid detection. Other suspects were identified by testimonies of eyewitnesses in investigations into the terrorist group. Some were former employees of now-defunct companies run by FETÖ. Operations are underway to capture the suspects.

Since December 2013, when the terrorist group emerged as the perpetrator of two coup attempts disguised as graft probes, FETÖ has been regarded as a security threat. Prosecutors say that the group’s infiltrators in law enforcement, the judiciary, bureaucracy and the military had waged a long-running campaign to topple the government. The group is also implicated in a string of cases related to its alleged plots to imprison its critics, money laundering, fraud and forgery.

As its activities face heightened scrutiny following multiple attempts to seize power, FETÖ apparently strove to hide its fugitive followers, according to its former followers. A former member who testified to prosecutors has said that the number of the group’s “gaybubet houses” increased from 75 to 560 across Türkiye. Authorities believe that number might be even higher.

FETÖ has been under more intense scrutiny since the July 15, 2016, coup attempt its infiltrators in the army carried out. The Ministry of National Defense announced last year that 24,387 members of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were sacked since the coup attempt for possible ties to the group, while administrative inquiries are underway for 781 others.