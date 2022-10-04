Türkiye and Libya on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to further strengthen cooperation in the field of media and communication.

The Presidency's Directorate of Communications stated that the agreement was signed between Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Libyan State Minister for Communication and Political Affairs Walid Al-Lafi.

The two countries will make efforts to establish a Joint Media Platform, the statement said, noting that Türkiye and Libya will cooperate to fight fake news and disinformation.

"In addition to the training and exchange programs to be held between the two countries in the field of media and communication, cooperation between official news agencies is encouraged and mutual exchange of visual, audio and electronic content is anticipated," the statement added.

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, along with Altun, came to the capital of the North African country for talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.