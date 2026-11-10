At 9:05 a.m., the time of his death, the nation stood still to observe a minute of silence in memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the great statesman and commander who led Türkiye’s liberation from the post-World War I invasion and established the Republic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, top officials, commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and politicians across the political spectrum gathered at Anıtkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum in the capital, Ankara, where crowds flocked to pay tribute to Atatürk on the 88th anniversary of his death. In Istanbul, similar scenes unfolded at Dolmabahçe Palace, the Ottoman-era building where Atatürk spent his final days as he battled terminal illness.

“Beloved Atatürk, we remember you on the 88th anniversary of your passing, along with your comrades in arms, members of our parliament who led the War of Independence, our martyrs and veterans who paid a heavy price for our nation. In this challenging period, where our region and the world struggle with crises, we mobilized all our resources to carry the Republic of Türkiye and its 86 million members to a more prosperous future. We will continue resolutely to develop this paradise-like land entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans, in unity with our nation. May your soul be blessed,” Erdoğan wrote in the memorial book at Anıtkabir.

Compared with subsequent presidents of the country, Atatürk had a relatively short life. He passed away at the age of 57 after suffering from cirrhosis of the liver, something attributed to his lifelong habit of smoking and drinking. The condition ultimately confined him to bed, a man who had survived an assassination attempt, multiple encounters with death on the World War I battlefronts and numerous other challenges throughout his life.

People observe a minute of silence in front of a building adorned with portraits of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Yozgat, central Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

Born in 1881 in now-Greece’s Thessaloniki, Mustafa Kemal, as he was known before he was given the unique surname that translates as "Father of Turks," started a brilliant military career in the early 20th century and served on multiple fronts during the Ottoman Empire's eventful last years, from Libya to the Balkans. While serving in Sofia as a military attache after years on the battlefield, he sought reassignment to the field. In 1915, he was appointed a division commander and proved his military mettle as a commander during World War I. He was nicknamed the "Hero of Anafartalar" after a decisive battle on the western front in Gallipoli. This feat later brought him wider recognition as a skilled commander and a trusted figure as he sought to rally the nation for independence in the aftermath of World War I. It was also his first brush with death, when a piece of shrapnel hit him in the chest but was stopped by a pocket watch he was carrying.

His next mission was on the eastern front in 1916, where he managed to stop the Russian incursion and reclaimed the eastern provinces of Bitlis and Muş from invading forces, a feat that helped secure his promotion to the rank of general. In the next two years, he served in Palestine and Syria as commander of the Seventh Army. After the war ended, he returned to Istanbul, the then capital of the Ottoman Empire, during a time when invading forces occupied the city, and secretly worked to organize a nationwide resistance. He found an opportunity to serve this purpose when he left the city as an "army inspector" under the guise of inspecting Ottoman troops scattered across the country. His arrival in the northern province of Samsun on May 19, 1919, is today viewed as the first step toward independence in postwar Türkiye. Once he drummed up the support of fellow commanders and the public during his travels across Anatolia, Atatürk started organizing a formal opposition to invading Allied forces through conventions in eastern and central Turkish cities. The conventions and congresses paved the way for the establishment of a temporary government independent of the Ottoman seat of power, which was then in its death throes, and a new Parliament firmly opposed to any foreign mandate. In 1920, he spearheaded the establishment of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) and was elected as its president, as well as head of the interim government.

People leave flowers on Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's bed at Dolmabahçe Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

Under his leadership, an outnumbered army, with broad public support, was assembled and showed the world that a new country was rising from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. Victories in central and western Türkiye against invading Greek forces in defensive battles in 1921 cemented trust in Atatürk. He was soon promoted to the rank of marshal. In 1922, the army launched the Great Offensive, the first counterattack against invaders. Months after a decisive victory against the Greek army, a cease-fire agreement was signed with the Allied forces, paving the way for their withdrawal from Turkish territories. The Treaty of Lausanne, signed in 1923, officially marked the end of the conflict between invading forces and Türkiye. A few months after it was signed, Atatürk pronounced the formation of the Republic of Türkiye and was elected as its first president. He remained in this post until his death, being elected to four consecutive terms as president.

After the foundation of the Republic, Atatürk devoted his life to the reconstruction of a war-torn country, which was also tested by a global economic crisis, while establishing ties with countries against which Türkiye had once fought. His diplomatic and economic efforts made Türkiye an emerging country with a say in international affairs. On the domestic front, Atatürk is credited with revolutionary changes, including a switch to a new alphabet, a new education system, and vast legal, social and economic reforms.

People wait to enter Dolmabahçe Palace to pay their respects to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

Every year on Nov. 10, solemn ceremonies are held across the country and in the country’s diplomatic missions abroad to pay respects to Atatürk, who remains a beloved figure for millions and a leader whose name adorns many places in Türkiye. A remembrance tradition involves honking horns and sounding sirens at the exact time of his death, as people observe a minute of silence.

As part of this year’s ceremonies, Savarona, the yacht Atatürk spent about two months on before his death, was anchored off the coast of Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace. The yacht, restored a few years ago and now in service with the Turkish Naval Forces Command, hosted Atatürk for 56 days, during which the ailing leader continued governing the country and attending daily government affairs, from Cabinet meetings to hosting visiting foreign leaders. When his health deteriorated further, Atatürk had to disembark on July 25, 1938, and move to Dolmabahçe Palace. Savarona still houses Atatürk’s personal belongings, including his desk, slippers, towels, glasses and a bed cover stained with blood he spat during his illness, among other things.