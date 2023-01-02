Türkiye has undergone a great transformation at home while it also strives for change in the global system, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday.

"This transformation is not just a struggle for justice and development within Türkiye. It is also a struggle for the transformation of the global system.

"It is a transformation of the nature of the Western colonial system and the Westernist dependency order that goes with it," Altun said at an event in Istanbul.

In this regard, Türkiye has put forward a model against the Western colonial system, he said, adding it created "a unique interpretation of modernization."

Türkiye took "very important steps" in the past 20 years to root out injustice in the country, he said, adding that Türkiye's struggle is now against "injustices in the global arena."

He went on to say the world is currently experiencing "an era of global uncertainty and chaos. Being in a stable country is an extremely valuable achievement in this age."

Türkiye also stands out as "an island of stability in this era," he said.

"Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin was problematized by Western actors," Altun said.

However, he added, the leaders of Western countries asked Erdoğan to lead the negotiations after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.