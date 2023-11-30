Türkiye stands with Palestine's struggle for freedom, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan said Wednesday as she marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians.

Using the hashtag #FreePalestine on X, Erdoğan said: "Today, we stand in solidarity with the innocent people in Gaza, who lay their heads upon the earth as their pillow and the heavens above serve as their sole coverlet."

"No one will ever be entirely secure anywhere in the world so long as innocents continue to be brutally murdered for an unjust cause."

"We once again appeal to the conscience of the international community on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People; we demand an immediate, permanent, and sustainable peace for pregnant women, newborn babies and all civilians who are being massacred, rather than a temporary cease-fire," she added.

Those who stand against any form of oppression, irrespective of the perpetrator and those who prioritize brotherhood and mercy over holding grudges and hatred should know that they are not alone, she said.

"Regardless of the situation, Türkiye will consistently support the innocent and oppressed and will strive to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. And I am convinced that, ultimately, humanity will prevail," she added.

Late on Monday, Qatar announced an agreement to extend a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas for an additional two days, during which more prisoner exchanges will take place.

The pause has given some respite to Gazans, who just faced a relentless six-week offensive by Israel in the wake of an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave and through a tight blockade, has left Gazans with little to no food, water, fuel and medicine in a desperate humanitarian state.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.