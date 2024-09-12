Türkiye will never forget the military coup that took place 44 years ago and will utilize all measures to prevent any such attempts in the future, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğans aid Thursday.

In a message posted on his X account, Erdoğan said Türkiye has not forgotten the Sept. 12 military takeover that took place in 1980, when the junta suspended democracy, and detained hundreds of thousands of people, affecting almost all families in the country.

“We’re taking all precautions possible to ensure that Türkiye and the Turkish democracy will not experience attacks similar to Sept. 12, May 27, Feb. 28 and July 15, and will continue to do so,” the president said.

The 1980 coup, which followed a decade of political turmoil, ended political murders and other incidents but thwarted the country’s democratic process and paved the way for more coups in the following decades. The coup and process leading to it is known for mass detentions of some 650,000 people and trials where 230,000 people were tried. Courts controlled by the junta sentenced 517 people to death and 50 among them were executed.