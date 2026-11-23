Türkiye is set to unveil its renewed vision for combating violence against women on Wednesday, emphasizing early risk detection, technology-driven prevention and a culture of respect as part of a broader effort to eliminate gender-based violence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş will attend an event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25 in Ankara.

According to a statement from the ministry, the event will highlight the tangible outcomes of the first year of implementation of Türkiye's Fifth National Action Plan on Combating Violence Against Women (2026-2030), alongside advances in institutional and technological capabilities.

Under this year's theme, "Violence-Free Life and a Culture of Respect," the government will outline its priorities for the next phase of efforts to combat violence against women.

The ministry said prevention, protection and intervention efforts continue across all 81 provinces under Türkiye's zero-tolerance policy toward violence against women.

The event will also feature an infographic video detailing progress and planned initiatives, as well as a public service announcement promoting a culture of respect and nonviolence.

Shift toward early intervention

The ministry emphasized that Türkiye is moving beyond conventional approaches centered on intervention after violence occurs, adopting a proactive and comprehensive strategy designed to identify potential risks before incidents take place.

The new approach incorporates scientific research and technological tools into prevention efforts while expanding its focus beyond physical violence to include psychological abuse, digital violence and stalking.

Through its Social Risk Map for Violence Against Women, the ministry aims to identify risks at an early stage and intervene before violence occurs. Protective and preventive services are also being tailored to the specific needs of individual provinces and households.

Under the slogan "Combating violence against women is possible through respect," the ministry stressed that lasting progress requires shared responsibility among public institutions and all segments of society.

It described violence against women as both a fundamental human rights violation and a multidimensional problem that directly affects social stability and development.

The ministry said addressing the issue requires sustained efforts across all levels of society, from childhood to adulthood and from families to wider communities.

Educational and awareness-raising initiatives will particularly emphasize the active participation of young people, encouraging respect, compassion and responsibility as part of everyday life.

The ministry said these efforts aim to establish the social foundations of a safer, violence-free future.

KADEM's campaign

The Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has further launched a campaign highlighting imposed beauty standards as a form of psychological violence against women, calling for collective action against appearance-based discrimination and unrealistic beauty ideals.

Launched under the slogan "Imposed Beauty Standards Are Violence," the campaign was introduced at Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25.

The launch took place during the seventh International Women and Justice Summit, organized by KADEM in cooperation with the Family and Social Services Ministry under the theme "Constructed Beauties."

Speaking at the event, KADEM Chairperson Canan Sarı highlighted how societal expectations surrounding women's appearances can translate into psychological violence.

"Humiliating a woman because of her weight, making her feel worthless because she is aging, constantly criticizing her appearance or forcing her to look a certain way is not merely a matter of beauty," Sarı said.

"These are forms of pressure and control that affect a woman's self-esteem, decisions and life. This is precisely where imposed beauty standards turn into psychological violence."

Sarı stressed that the campaign does not question women's personal care or aesthetic preferences but challenges the imposition of rigid beauty standards as instruments of pressure and psychological abuse.

She noted that appearance-based expectations have far-reaching consequences, affecting women's education, professional lives, family relationships and economic independence.

The campaign challenges everyday pressures, including expectations that women conceal signs of aging or regain their pre-pregnancy bodies immediately after childbirth.

"Prioritizing a woman's physical appearance over her competence, labor and achievements is a matter of justice," Sarı said.

The summit explored the historical, cultural and economic dimensions of beauty perceptions, while the campaign draws particular attention to unrealistic standards reinforced by digital platforms.

KADEM warned that filters, retouching and images generated or manipulated by artificial intelligence can present unattainable appearances as desirable ideals.

The campaign's public service announcement depicts women undergoing fictional "beauty scans" at home, work and school, reducing their appearances to numerical measurements, facial proportions and approval ratings.

Call for collective action

Moreover, the campaign urges families and educators to challenge language that judges, humiliates or compares women and girls based on their bodies.

It also calls on media organizations, digital platforms and the beauty industry to promote diverse ages and body types, disclose digitally altered images and reconsider messages that reinforce feelings of inadequacy.

Employers are encouraged to prioritize women's professional qualifications and establish accessible reporting and support mechanisms against appearance-based discrimination and psychological violence.

Through outreach activities across its 60 provincial representative offices, KADEM aims to challenge beauty-related pressures often normalized as jokes, advice or expressions of concern.