Türkiye will mark the 10th anniversary of the defeated July 15, 2016 coup attempt with a nationwide series of commemorative events aimed at honoring those killed and injured while reinforcing public awareness of the events, organizers announced Thursday.

The July 15 Association unveiled the program during a press conference at the July 15 Memory Museum in Istanbul, saying activities will take place throughout July, with some projects continuing year-round.

Deputy Governor of Istanbul Mehmet Sülün said the commemorations are intended not only to remember the events of July 15 but also to preserve public memory for future generations.

"The purpose of these events is to honor our martyrs and remind society of the sacrifices made by our nation on that night," Sülün said, adding that the program was prepared in coordination with the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, public institutions and civil society organizations.

July 15 Association President Ismail Hakkı Turunç noted the lessons of the failed coup attempt should not be forgotten even a decade later.

"We cannot simply say it happened and move on," Turunç stressed. "There are important lessons to be learned from this attack against our nation's values and future."

Turunç, who said he took part in the civilian resistance in Istanbul on the night of the coup attempt, recalled losing 13 friends in Saraçhane while 47 others were wounded. He reminded the resistance, in which 253 people were killed and nearly 2,800 were injured nationwide, represented a collective stand by the Turkish people.

Academic symposiums will be held in Istanbul and Ankara from July 9 to July 11, while Türkiye's major suspension bridges, including the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, will be decorated with Turkish flags.

Other events include Quran recitations at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, programs for the children of martyrs and veterans, blood donation campaigns, public exhibitions, memorial runs, cycling and motorcycle tours, and a flotilla of 253 boats in the Marmara Sea.

On July 15, commemorations will culminate with an official ceremony in Istanbul's Saraçhane district, alongside projection mapping displays at Galata Tower and the Maiden's Tower.

Organizers said additional projects, including traveling exhibitions, public discussions and educational initiatives, will continue throughout the year to preserve the memory of the failed coup attempt.