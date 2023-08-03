The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attempt of the PKK terrorist supporters to make pro-PKK propaganda by forcefully entering the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said their attempt was “unacceptable” and called on the EU once again to end PKK’s propaganda, financing and recruiting activities in Europe.

Noting that PKK supporters have been increasingly resorting to violence and forcefully entering the compounds of international institutions to make propaganda, the ministry criticized EU countries for allowing such acts under the scope of freedom of expression and demonstration.

The ministry said such permission encourages the supporters of the terrorist group to carry out such unlawful and aggressive actions.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, the U.S. and Türkiye. However, some EU countries have ignored the presence of the group in their countries, allowing its followers to hold mass rallies in their cities. The PKK has also used the EU to bolster its financial resources, recruitment and as a safe haven for its leadership. However, despite benefiting from freedom in Europe, the terrorists also do not refrain from often attacking European cities.