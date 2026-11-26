Türkiye is closely monitoring the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war for maritime security in the Mediterranean, the Defense Ministry said Thursday, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to protecting its maritime jurisdiction areas and critical infrastructure while preventing the conflict from spreading.

Responding to questions following its weekly press briefing regarding an attack on a Russian vessel in Libya, the ministry stressed that international law prohibits hostile activities in the territorial waters of neutral states.

The ministry recalled that Libya had brought attacks targeting vessels in and off the port of Benghazi before the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council.

Ukraine attacked two Russian ships near the eastern city of Benghazi and caused the Russian corvette Merkury to explode and sink at the port of Benghazi, while a dry cargo vessel was also hit.

The attacks drew threats from Moscow and condemnation from Libyan authorities, highlighting the war’s expanding reach beyond Europe and raising concerns about Mediterranean security and energy supplies.

The ministry further urged the warring parties to comply with international law, particularly by refraining from targeting civilian vessels.

“Türkiye continues its efforts to prevent the war from spreading to a wider geographical area and to establish lasting peace,” the ministry underlined.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would continue taking necessary measures to ensure maritime security and navigational safety in the Mediterranean, it added.

Naval cooperation with Somalia

Addressing questions about newly launched naval facilities in Somalia, the ministry said the project aims to strengthen the African country’s military infrastructure and maritime security under a bilateral defense and economic cooperation agreement.

Türkiye supports Somalia in combating terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling and other maritime security threats while helping develop the capabilities of its navy and coast guard.

The ministry said the scope of the facilities, their completion timeline and Türkiye’s responsibilities were being coordinated with Somali authorities.

Gaza, defense capabilities

Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk also expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, warning that harsh winter conditions, insufficient food assistance and restrictions on humanitarian aid were aggravating shelter shortages.

Aktürk condemned continued Israeli attacks and violence by illegal settlers against Palestinians, calling on the international community to take more concrete action against Israel.

He also welcomed the U.N. General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution reaffirming Palestinians’ right to self-determination and independence.

Turning to Türkiye’s domestic defense industry, Aktürk highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the military’s operational capabilities through domestically developed equipment and weapons.

He noted Türkiye was proud to become the first country to introduce an unmanned fighter aircraft into its military inventory with Bayraktar Kızılelma.