Top figures of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will convene in a retreat in the northwestern town of Sapanca between June 26 and June 28.

The 33rd Consultation and Assessment Convention, as it is formally known, will be an event where the parties’ chair, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and members of the administrative and executive boards will discuss the future policies and exchange ideas.

Such retreats have been a staple of the party in the past two decades, but mostly involved lengthy presentations by the party’s administrators. This time, the party decided to change the format in a more engaging manner, and the presentations will be replaced by discussions, media outlets reported.

The convention will begin with a screening of “Şule: Your Story,” a TV series about the life of late Şule Yüksel Şenler, an icon of Muslim women’s struggle. “Bir Adam Yaratmak” ("The Creation of A Man"), a big screen adaptation of a play by famed poet and playwright Necip Fazıl Kısakürek, will also be screened at the retreat. Erdoğan is expected to make an inauguration speech at the convention, which will continue with two sessions entitled “Party Policies” and “Common Mind.” At the first session, which will be attended by members of the central executive committee of the party, future goals of the AK Party will be assessed, along with a consultation on the “strategic vision” of the party, according to the party sources. The session aims to create a road map for the party, which will mark its 25th anniversary in August.

Throughout the retreat, lawmakers will inform ministers about requests, suggestions and demands of voters in their constituencies. The ministers will deliver briefings about their work.