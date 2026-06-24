The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) denied the extraordinary congress request by former Chair Özgür Özel but set September as the month to begin the ordinary congress process. Özel hopes to take back his seat with an extraordinary intra-party election after a court ousted him from office over vote-buying allegations in a 2023 intra-party vote. Reinstated Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu resisted the call since he returned to office in May, but his spokesperson, Müslim Sarı, announced the congress on Tuesday evening.

Sarı’s statement came after a meeting of the party’s assembly under the leadership of Kılıçdaroğlu and days after supporters of Özel delivered a petition bearing signatures of hundreds of delegates calling for a congress to the party’s headquarters.

Özel counts on a new election, while the Kılıçdaroğlu administration continues its purge of pro-Özel figures in the party, under the name of “clearing the party of corruption.” On Tuesday, the party announced the removal of chairs of CHP branches in Malatya and Kayseri. The removals and new appointments have incited tensions in the party. Earlier, pro-Özel groups had resisted handing over the administration to a new chair in the western city of Izmir, and similar scenes were repeated late Tuesday in Malatya. Barış Yıldız, removed from the office in Malatya, refused to leave the building for hours. His successor, Hakan Satılmış, notified police and forced his way into the locked building with the aid of a locksmith. Satılmış told reporters that they tried to carry out the transition in a calm manner, but the former administration opposed them.

New party

Though he seeks re-election in the CHP, Özel also continues preparations to launch a separate party. Rumored to be named “March Party” in reference to Özel’s slogan “marching to power,” the party may be founded if the congress process takes longer than expected. The Özel camp hopes to take back the party or establish a new one before the 2028 general elections.

Sources close to Özel told the Nefes newspaper, a media outlet supporting the former chair, that the new party would be a “Türkiye alliance” rather than a left-wing movement. The CHP, founded by the republic’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, portrays itself as a social democrat party and is a member of the Socialist International. It failed to win any election in decades, and after the victory of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in its first election more than two decades ago, it has strictly ranked second in consecutive election races. The AK Party links its success to catering to a wide variety of the electorate from all across the political spectrum. Sources also said they would field a presidential candidate in the next election who would be championed by voters from all walks of life.