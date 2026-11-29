Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate, said Saturday that Israel is attempting to commit a "genocide of truth" in communications alongside its genocide on Palestinian lands.

Speaking at the awards ceremony of the 8th TRT Humanitarian Film Festival in Istanbul, Duran urged mobilizing all efforts against Israel's disinformation campaigns.

"We have all witnessed how Israel, which has perpetrated a genocide on Palestinian lands, has also attempted to commit a genocide of truth in the field of communications. We must mobilize all our forces against this genocide," he said. "They are trying to manipulate international public opinion in their favor through the lies they produce and the misleading information they disseminate."

Duran said Türkiye has worked to expose the lies and counter disinformation by delivering accurate information to domestic and international audiences.

"We tirelessly speak on every platform about a genocide perpetrated by Israel before the eyes of the world in this day and age, which has continued for more than three years," he said.

Duran stressed that Türkiye's messages and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's determination serve a single purpose: building a global system that benefits humanity, advocates peace and centers on justice.

He also praised the festival for challenging cultural imperialism and giving a voice to those marginalized by hegemonic Western narratives.

Sunday was International Day of Solidarity with People of Palestine and Duran issued another message, advocating for a lasting peace in Palestine, which “is only possible through the end of occupation, reinstatement of justice and complete recognition of the legitimate rights of the people of Palestine.”

“The Palestinian people have been struggling for survival for years under the shadow of occupation, oppression and systematic violations of their rights. This oppression, extending from Gaza to Jerusalem, from the West Bank to all parts of Palestine, is intensifying through a multifaceted cycle of violence encompassing bombardments, severe blockade conditions, forced displacement, illegal settlement activities and settler terrorism.

"The international community's silence and ineffectiveness in the face of the widespread destruction, civilian casualties and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza also call into question the universality of justice and the sincerity of the international system. The time has come to move beyond mere expressions of goodwill, set aside double standards and ensure that international law is applied equally to everyone,” Duran said in a social media post.