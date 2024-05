Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday extended condolences to Iran over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian. Fidan was speaking at a joint news conference with his Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad. Pakistan has declared a day of mourning on Monday after the helicopter crash in neighboring Iran.

