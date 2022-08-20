U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for monitoring grain exports across the Black Sea under the Türkiye-brokered grain corridor agreement between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, in Istanbul on Saturday.

Ahead of a planned press conference at the center, Guterres visited a port alongside Istanbul's Bosporus where the first grain freighter chartered by the U.N. left, following inspections, carrying Ukrainian wheat for Africa.

"So moving to see in Istanbul the @WFP ship Brave Commander loaded with tonnes of Ukrainian wheat destined for much-needed hunger relief in the Horn of Africa," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

"I salute all those involved in this amazing humanitarian operation."

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) had chartered the freighter Brave Commander, which the U.N. said was carrying 23,000 tons of wheat destined for Ethiopia, utilizing the Türkiye-brokered agreement.

The historic grain corridor agreement was made at the end of July to allow Ukraine to resume exporting grain through its Black Sea ports despite the nearly six-month-long Russian invasion.

Under the agreement, the grain-carrying vessels need to undergo inspections by an international team off Istanbul.

Since the beginning of August, a total of 622,000 tons of grain have been shipped from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Guterres had on Thursday met Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv, western Ukraine, where the three discussed the future of grain shipments, among other issues.

The Russian side was not represented at the meeting.