Intra-Syrian talks about a new constitution are set to start again on Monday at the United Nations in Geneva, after a nine-month pause due to disagreements over the agenda and travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

The U.N.'s Syria envoy, Geir Pedersen, is hosting the three, 15-member teams from Syria, while major regional and world powers – Iran, Russia, Turkey and the U.S. – are expected to be present on the sidelines during the week-long gathering at the U.N. offices in Geneva.

With a fragile cease-fire largely holding in the opposition-held region of Idlib, Geir Pedersen said last week he was hoping to build “trust and confidence” in a U.N.-led process that has produced few concrete results so far.

The U.N. diplomat made it clear before the week-long talks that he does not expect any breakthroughs at this stage but hopes to set up more regular encounters between the opposing sides.

The negotiation process could be helped if both sides build trust by addressing the fate of the war's many detainees and missing persons, according to Pedersen.

However, Syria's Russia-backed Bashar Assad regime has shown little appetite for concessions, following the government's military successes.

The Syrian war broke out in 2011, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths and the exile of millions from their homes. The opposition wants a new constitution drafted, while the government says the current charter should be amended.

The meeting is the first of its kind in nine months before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the postponement of one planned in March. Participants were to be tested for the coronavirus before and after arrival in Geneva.

The last round of talks failed to start on Nov. 29 because an agreement on the agenda could not be reached, Pedersen told journalists at the time.

The so-called Syrian Constitution Committee was launched in Geneva last year with 150 delegates representing the government, opposition and civil society in equal parts. It marked the first political negotiations between the Syrian regime and the opposition groups.

The committee's "small body," consisting of 15 delegates from each list, is to take part in the meeting on Aug. 24, Pedersen said. It will be their third session.

The goal of the negotiations has been to build momentum toward a political solution for the bloody civil war that has lasted some nine years.

The constitutional review committee is made up of a larger group of 150 delegates divided equally among the regime, the opposition and civil society. Meanwhile, only the committee's "small body," which consists of 45 members, will take part in next week's meeting.

Pressure from international stakeholders, starting with Russia, Turkey and Iran, makes it more likely that the committee will function effectively. What all parties agree on, for now, is the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and political unity. It is also noteworthy that this middle ground is an important starting point for Syria's new constitution.

The constitutional review is a central part of the U.N.'s peace plan for Syria, which was defined by the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2015.

U.S. envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, who is in Geneva, noted this month a “shift at least in tone” from Assad by acknowledging the U.N.-backed process in ways that he had not previously. Jeffrey said the U.S. would keep watch on whether the government had changed “at least tactically” its approach in the talks.

Fighting in northwestern Syria has calmed since March when Turkey, which backs some groups opposed to Assad, agreed to a cease-fire with Russia.