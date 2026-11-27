Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Friday called for the establishment of a fairer and more effective global order, criticizing the United Nations' failure to resolve international conflicts and stop Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories.

Speaking at the 12th MIKTA Speakers' Consultation in the Australian capital of Canberra, Kurtulmuş said the shortcomings of the existing international system had undermined its ability to address mounting geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts and humanitarian crises.

The meeting, hosted by the Australian Parliament, brought together parliamentary leaders from Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia to discuss multilateralism, parliamentary diplomacy and humanitarian responsibilities.

Addressing the meeting's first session, titled "Multilateralism, Parliamentary Leadership and Shared Responsibility," Kurtulmuş said growing geopolitical competition, deepening polarization and regional conflicts were putting international cooperation and the rules-based multilateral system under considerable strain.

Criticizing the ineffectiveness of existing international institutions, Kurtulmuş urged MIKTA members to contribute to the establishment of a new global political architecture based on human equality and respect for the sovereign equality of states.

"Regrettably, almost all institutions of the global system, particularly the United Nations, are in a state of complete bankruptcy and are unable to produce solutions to the world's problems," he said.

While welcoming efforts to strengthen the U.N.'s institutional capacity and improve its effectiveness, Kurtulmuş described existing reform initiatives as insufficient.

He pointed to the UN80 Initiative launched by the U.N. secretary-general as an important opportunity and an initial step toward broader institutional reform.

The parliamentary speaker cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as examples of the international system's inability to resolve conflicts with far-reaching global consequences.

He warned that the conflict between the United States and Iran was becoming increasingly difficult to resolve, with tensions in the strategic waterway threatening global energy supply security and economic stability.

Turning to Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, Kurtulmuş said Israel's ongoing genocide had made life unbearable for Palestinians both in Gaza and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Unfortunately, due to structural shortcomings in the United Nations Security Council, no one can stop Israel, even if the entire world wants to," he said.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,746 Palestinians, wounded over 176,000 and destroyed around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure. Most of those killed or wounded were women and children.

Kurtulmuş moreover stressed that establishing a new international system capable of preventing attacks on countries' sovereignty and curbing Israel's aggressive policies was a collective responsibility, including for MIKTA members.

He argued that the international system was undergoing a fundamental transformation toward a multipolar order, highlighting the growing importance of cooperation among regional powers.

"The international community today doesn't need further polarization into blocs, but bridges across differences," Kurtulmuş said.

He stressed that middle powers were particularly well positioned to facilitate dialogue among different actors, build consensus and develop common responses to global challenges.

Kurtulmuş also highlighted MIKTA's potential to strengthen mutual understanding and overcome differences among countries from geographically diverse regions through parliamentary diplomacy.

Protecting humanitarian workers

Addressing a separate session on humanitarian principles and the protection of aid personnel, Kurtulmuş also condemned attacks on humanitarian workers in conflict zones, particularly in Gaza, and called for the removal of restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

He said Israel's attacks had turned Gaza into the world's deadliest place for humanitarian workers, underscoring the urgent need for stronger international protection mechanisms.

According to figures cited by Kurtulmuş, 186 humanitarian workers were killed in Gaza in 2025, compared with 384 killed worldwide that year.

He emphasized that protecting humanitarian personnel was not merely a matter of international law but also a collective moral responsibility.

Kurtulmuş called for compliance with international humanitarian law and the immediate release of arbitrarily detained humanitarian workers, particularly U.N. personnel.

He further highlighted Türkiye's humanitarian diplomacy, saying Ankara had made humanitarian assistance a central component of its foreign policy, providing support to crisis-affected communities without discrimination.

Türkiye's humanitarian role

Pointing to Türkiye's response to the Syrian refugee crisis, Kurtulmuş said the country had opened its doors to millions of Syrians fleeing oppression and conflict, providing access to education, health care and employment opportunities.

He noted that the number of Syrians hosted by Türkiye had reached approximately 4 million in 2021 before declining to around 2 million following the establishment of a new administration in Syria and voluntary returns.

Kurtulmuş stressed that protecting humanitarian principles was a shared responsibility of governments and parliaments alike, urging stronger international cooperation and concrete action.

He also called for MIKTA to play a more active role in shaping the global economy through trade, investment, connectivity and international cooperation.