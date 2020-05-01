The U.S.-led coalition against the Daesh terror group, which cooperates with YPG/PKK, another terrorist group in Syria, sent them supplies for COVID-19 prevention, Turkish media outlets reported on Friday.
Materials including handwashing stations, disinfectant wipes, cloth face-covers and gloves were sent to Syria’s al-Hasekeh which is occupied by the terrorist group.
A statement by Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, said that materials will be used in detention facilities for Daesh prisoners.
The United States had sent supplies worth $1.2 million earlier in April as well, media outlets reported.
Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG/PKK, despite its NATO ally Turkey's security concerns.
Since the beginning, Turkey has opposed U.S.’ partnership with the YPG/PKK in the fight against Daesh in Syria, defending the argument that it is nonsense to support one terrorist group to defeat another.
