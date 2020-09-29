U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks regarding Turkey and Eastern Mediterranean tensions and the secretary’s visits to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, but not to Turkish Cyprus show that he has lost his neutral stance, the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said Tuesday.
