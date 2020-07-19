At least 13 people, including children, were injured in a terror attack in Afrin, northwestern Syria on Sunday.

The bomb was placed in a Syrian National Army (SNA) vehicle that exploded in the Afrin district center, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Afrin was cleared of terrorists by Turkey following its counterterrorism offensive, Operation Olive Branch, in 2018.

YPG/PKK terrorists often carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, the source added.

A police officer was killed and two civilians injured in a similar roadside bombing in the city on July 3.

The YPG/PKK terror group, which still occupies the Tal Rifaat and Manbij cities of Syria, often targets al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus and Afrin.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is PKK's branch in Syria, which has been mired in a civil war since early 2011.