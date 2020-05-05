Turkey killed two terrorists in eastern Ağrı province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were killed while commando units carried out operations in rural areas of Ağrı's Doğubayazit district, as part of domestic security procedures, the ministry said on Twitter.

Two rocket launchers and ammunition were seized in the operation.

Although the statement did not mention any specific syndicate, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist group and its branches as part of cross-border and domestic anti-terror operations.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.