Five people were killed and 12 injured in a terrorist attack in Syria’s Tal Halaf, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The YPG/PKK terrorist organization continues to attack innocent Syrian civilians," the ministry said on Twitter.

The deadly attack took place in the town of Tel Halaf, part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring zone, just south of Turkey's border with Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.