A wanted terrorist linked to al-Qaida was apprehended by border forces in the Altınözü district of southern Turkey’s Hatay province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday evening.

Islom Saydalimov was being sought with a red notice.

The ministry statement said Saydalimov was detained with his wife and three children and sent to the Babatorun Gendarmerie Station for processing.

Turkish security forces frequently carry out domestic counterterrorism operations to apprehend terrorists from groups such as Daesh and the PKK.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Wednesday that Turkey has foiled 152 terrorist attacks by Daesh terrorists in the past year, as well as plots by the PKK and DHKP-C.