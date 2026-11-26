Seven suspects have been arrested in an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into FETÖ's so-called "gaybubet houses," safe houses used by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to conceal fugitives, and its network for helping members flee abroad.

Details of the investigation, obtained by Turkish daily Sabah, revealed that two former soldiers dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were hiding in a gaybubet house despite having final prison sentences against them. A former military "imam" for the group, who had recently been released from prison, was also found hiding at the same location.

The operation was conducted by the prosecutor's Office of Investigation into Terrorism Crimes and targeted the residences FETÖ refers to as "gaybubet houses," as well as networks organizing the escape of its members abroad.

Seven suspects – Hakan A., Hasan G., İsmail A., Mehmet H., Mustafa B., Ahmet Hakan P. and Canan B. – were arrested on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization. The suspects included wanted fugitives and individuals responsible for providing logistical support to the safe houses.

According to findings in the investigation file, the organization rented houses through individuals with no criminal records who appeared to have no organizational affiliations, in order to conceal members facing judicial proceedings or arrest warrants.

Investigators found that GSM lines were redirected to other numbers to avoid detection, while SIM-card-free mobile phones, Superbox Wi-Fi connections and VPN infrastructure were used at the residences.

A search of the house uncovered $46,000 in cash, which none of the suspects claimed as their own. Investigators determined that the money had been sent by the organization to maintain the gaybubet house and finance escape operations abroad. Foreign currency was also found concealed among clothing, while banknotes in denominations of $1, $2 and $5 had been placed in specially prepared envelopes.

The investigation found that FETÖ members referred to locations where fugitives were concealed as gaybubet houses, while escape operations abroad were code-named "Hicret" (migration).

Members captured along escape routes were reportedly portrayed within the organization as "Hizmet Eri" (service personnel). Investigators also determined that suspects had been made to swear oaths not to disclose details of the houses where they stayed, the individuals providing logistical support or the escape arrangements to law enforcement authorities.

An examination of the captured fugitives' phones also revealed that the encrypted messaging application Signal had been installed under assumed names in a folder labeled "Secure/Hidden," with the devices operating without SIM cards.

The investigation detailed the organizational activities allegedly carried out by the seven suspects.

Ismail A., who had no criminal record, reportedly rented the gaybubet house on the instructions of his older brother, Hakan A. He also paid the rent and utility bills and refused to provide police with the house's digital access passwords.

Hakan A., who allegedly managed the residence and its logistical arrangements, provided transportation and other support to fugitives and arranged meetings with them.

Ahmet Hakan P. reportedly traveled to Istanbul by bus and went to the gaybubet house, where he held organizational meetings with dismissed military personnel. Canan B. was also found to have played an active role in securing the residence and meeting its logistical and financial needs.

One of the most notable suspects was Mustafa B., who had a finalized prison sentence for serving as a military "imam" in FETÖ's military clandestine network at the rank of "director."

After being released from prison on Oct. 5, 2026, Mustafa B. went directly to the gaybubet house without carrying any digital devices, apparently to evade surveillance, investigators found.

Former soldiers Mehmet H. and Hasan G., who had been dismissed from the Turkish Land Forces under government decrees and served as "students" in FETÖ's military clandestine structure, were also caught at the same house. Both were wanted under arrest warrants and had final prison sentences.

In a separate operation targeting FETÖ in the capital Ankara, police arrested three fugitives.

Teams from the Ankara Police Department's Organized Crime and Anti-Smuggling Division and Intelligence Division had been conducting operations to locate wanted individuals in the city.

Officers identified the addresses of convicted FETÖ members wanted for membership in an armed terrorist organization and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order.

During raids at the identified locations, police arrested A.A., who had been on the run for a year and had a finalized 18-year prison sentence; K.N., who had been wanted for three years; and N.K.Ç., who had been a fugitive for seven years.