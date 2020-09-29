Armenia has started relocating its S-300 missile systems from the capital Yerevan to border areas along the occupied Azerbaijani territory, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
"According to our intelligence information, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that were defending the airspace of Yerevan have been removed from combat duty and are moving in the direction of the occupied territories," said Col. Vagif Dargahli, head of the ministry's press service.
He asserted that the missile systems will meet the same fate as the other military equipment destroyed by the Azerbaijani army in the Nagorno-Karabakh area, reported Azertac, Azerbaijan's state news agency.
Dargahli said the recent clashes had once again laid bare the "myth" of the Armenian army being an "invincible" force.
He said the Azerbaijani army had neutralized one more Armenian tank in battles around the occupied Goyarkh village in Aghdara district.
The officer said Azerbaijan's operations have "completely demoralized" the Armenian army's regiment in Madagiz.
