At least five civilians were killed and 22 injured in a terrorist attack in northwestern Syria on Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

An explosives-laden pickup truck exploded in the center of the opposition-held city of Afrin, in an attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement.

The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, while civil defense teams battled to put out fires sparked by the explosion.

Local civil defense authorities gave a higher casualty count than Turkish officials, saying seven were killed and 40 others were wounded.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkey in 2018 through its anti-terror offensive, Operation Olive Branch.

YPG/PKK terrorists continue to carry out attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.

The YPG/PKK terror group, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarabulus, Azaz and Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.