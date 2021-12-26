The Interior Ministry has launched a special audit over allegations on the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s staff’s links to terrorist groups, the ministry said Sunday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said that it has received complaints about the staff working for the municipality and that initial findings suggested 455 had links with the PKK terrorist group, 80 with the DHKP-C, 20 with MLKP, two with MKP and others with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Meanwhile, the ministry also said it is investigating claims mentioned in the indictment prepared by the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, which were based on findings by Istanbul Gendarmerie Command. The indictment noted that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality was hiring terrorist PKK-linked individuals based on the reference of DIAYDER, a non-governmental organization (NGO) established upon the founding principles of the KCK, which serves as an umbrella body of PKK terrorist group and its Syrian and Iranian offshoots PYD and PJAK, in addition to various armed, youth and women’s organizations.

Security forces recently detained 23 suspects as part of the DIAYDER investigation. According to claims, individuals hired by the municipality with the NGO’s reference had been transferring a part of their salaries to the NGO, and had also been distributing the municipality’s gift cards for groceries to families of PKK terrorists.