A suspected member of the Daesh terrorist group was killed on Tuesday, and his wife was wounded during a clash with Turkish special operations police conducting a raid near the capital, Ankara, authorities said.

The operation took place in the Sazağası neighborhood of Ankara's Haymana district, where security forces moved to detain the suspects at their residence.

According to Turkish authorities, the suspects opened fire on police, triggering an exchange of gunfire. The male suspect, identified as 25-year-old Muhammed K., was killed at the scene, while his wife, identified only by the initials N.K., was captured alive after being wounded.

Investigators later determined that Muhammed K. had allegedly maintained contact with Daesh operatives through social media platforms and participated in online discussion groups linked to the terrorist group.

Moreover, authorities also said evidence collected during the investigation indicated that a Daesh operative identified as Ismael J.K.A. had allegedly communicated with Muhammed K. through TikTok and provided instructions related to potential activities in Türkiye.

Investigators also found that Muhammed K. operated two separate TikTok accounts. One account, reportedly bearing his own name, was allegedly used to join online chat groups associated with a publication linked to the Daesh.

A second account, operating under a nickname, was allegedly used to communicate with senior members of the group, according to the investigation.

Türkiye has carried out numerous operations against suspected Daesh members in recent years, targeting recruitment networks, financing activities and online propaganda channels. Authorities have repeatedly warned that social media platforms remain a key tool for communication and recruitment among extremist organizations.