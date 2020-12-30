With 2020 almost over, the Kurdish mothers protesting the PKK terrorist group in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır have now left behind 485 days, with one sole demand: the return of their kidnapped children.

"We wish to welcome our children in front of this door in 2021," said Türkan Mutlu, gesturing toward the entrance of the HDP headquarters as she anxiously waits for the return of her daughter.

It has been seven years since Mutlu's daughter Ceylan was kidnapped. A year ago, she attended the protests with the hope of reaching her daughter.

"Ceylan, I beg you to return," she said.

Like Mutlu, Nazlı Sancar, whose daughter Şeyma was kidnapped nine years ago at the age of 15, said they will enter the new year with the hope of being reunited with their children.

"We will be very happy," Sancar said, longing for her long lost daughter.

Another protesting mother, Fatma Akkuş, said no matter what, they will not leave the site until their children return, underlining that their struggle will continue in 2021.

"I call on all the (kidnapped) children. You do not belong there (among the terrorists). Return to your hometown, your parents. Let's end this longing; enough is enough," Akkuş said.

The protest began when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night after her son was abducted by the PKK. Akar's son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, giving hope to the other families. On Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar transformed her solo stance into a collective sit-in protest.

The HDP, long facing public reaction and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, is under pressure from this growing civilian movement. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the Kurdish mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to show their support.

"The HDP and PKK are the same. Without the HDP, there would be no PKK. They are child snatchers," said Solmaz Öğrünç, whose son Baran was abducted by the terrorist group five years ago from eastern Turkey's Van.

"I want my son. I have been separated from my son for five years. I will not go without my son. They are taking away the children of poor people. How dare they!" she said.

She also urged her son to surrender to the Turkish security forces.

Nadire Çakan, whose teenage son Muhammed was abducted, said she wants her son to return.

"Don't leave your mother alone. Come, surrender to the state. Our state is powerful," she said in Kurdish.