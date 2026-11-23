Turkish security sources announced on Monday that the terrorist group PKK abandoned 14 more “areas of accommodation” in Iraq’s north, in a sign of progress in the terror-free Türkiye initiative. The areas were located in the Hakurk region. Last month, sources confirmed that the group left its hideouts in several areas in northern Iraq.

Türkiye monitors the terrorist group’s dissolution as part of the initiative, which was first proposed by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli in 2024. PKK announced it started disarmament in 2025 and held a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq, where the group’s members burned weapons.

For decades, the PKK remained the main security threat for Türkiye, and its violent campaign is blamed for the deaths of thousands of people and immense economic losses, especially in southeastern Türkiye. Apart from small nationalist parties, almost all political parties openly supported the initiative, something rare in polarized Turkish politics.

According to the sources, significant steps continue to be taken as part of a process aimed at strengthening national solidarity and social integration, ensuring regional security, stability and long-term peace.

As part of ongoing efforts to vacate shelters posing a potential conflict risk to Türkiye's security, the PKK previously vacated the Hebat, Yajk, Sabri and Sason areas in northern Iraq's Metina and Baze regions on Oct. 8, 2026, sources said.

Following those withdrawals, another 14 shelters in Hakurk were vacated on Nov. 18.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced that caves and shelters in these areas would be rendered unusable.

Security sources said the developments on the ground demonstrate progress toward completing disarmament, one of the first and most important stages of the process. They also highlighted the contribution of these developments to the national security and political stability of countries in the region. The sources described the latest withdrawals as concrete and verifiable developments reflecting the determination to successfully complete the process. They emphasized that the developments also indicate that several critical milestones have already been achieved through a realistic and carefully managed approach.

According to the sources, each positive development monitored by the National Solidarity and Social Integration Coordination Board and its subcommittees brings the process closer to facilitating the reintegration into society of individuals who return to Türkiye under conditions established by law. The board began operating under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration. The sources said the social integration process, based on democracy, inclusiveness and reconciliation, would help reintegrate previously underutilized human potential into society.

They added that the process could also allow substantial economic resources previously allocated to other areas to be redirected toward Türkiye's prosperity and future development.

The initiative, to a degree, is linked to Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed ringleader of the PKK, who was sentenced to life after his capture in Kenya more than two decades ago. Bahçeli has called upon Öcalan to urge his group to lay down arms and Öcalan responded positively a few months later, effectively paving the way for full dissolution of the group. In parallel with the initiative, Öcalan has been allowed to have more visitors, particularly a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), which has close ties with the PKK. The delegation visited Öcalan quite a few times since 2024 and their last visit on Sunday was followed by a statement on Monday that contained messages from the terrorist leader. The statement published on DEM’s website said the delegation “observed” that Öcalan was resettled in a newly constructed facility in the Imrali island prison where he was incarcerated. The PKK ringleader has been in relative isolation at the prison for years before authorities allowed the transfer of a few inmates to the island in the Sea of Marmara. As the terror-free Türkiye initiative advanced, Bahçeli suggested an expanded role for Öcalan as a “coordinator” and giving him more public access, particularly to facilitate his communication with the outside world. The DEM said Öcalan’s prison conditions have been improved, but he should be granted “communication instruments so that he can personally convey his contribution to historic unity of Turks and Kurds and peace directly to the media and the public.”

DEM also released statements of Öcalan in which the PKK leader said the initiative was “strongly feasible” and that they were at the threshold of a turning point “in the history of the Republic.” Öcalan warned that the politics in Türkiye should not fall victim to “agitation, provocation” that could harm the initiative. Öcalan said the initiative was being handled meticulously and had a strong “transformation” potential for the country and the region. He said that it was because of this potential that different circles would attempt to undermine it. “The most effective measure to disrupt those is reinforcing the process with democratic law and free politics,” he said, referring to his earlier statements about PKK’s switch to what he called “democratic struggle.” “A historic initiative to resolve this issue is for the benefit of every political and social group in Türkiye and is against the interests of racist minds,” Öcalan was quoted in DEM’s statement.