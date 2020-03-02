Turkish police arrested four suspected Daesh terrorists in the northwestern Sakarya province, according to police sources.

Local prosecutors investing the terrorist activities of Daesh demanded the arrest of four Iraqi nationals over their suspected links to the terrorist group, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

With arrest warrants issued, police nabbed the suspects in an anti-terror operation.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.