Security forces detained four suspected PKK terrorists in counterterrorism operations in Turkey’s eastern Van province, a statement by police said Monday.

According to the statement by Van police, the suspects were detained in operations conducted between Jan. 10-16.

Legal proceedings have been launched against the suspects, the statement added.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold those who supported them accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.