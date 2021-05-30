Security forces have eliminated 1,162 terrorists in counterterrorism operations both inside and outside Turkey's borders this year, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday, reiterating that the country's fight against terrorism resolutely continues.

The terrorists were targeted in 181 large and medium scale operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The figure includes 142 terrorists who were killed in the ongoing operations in northern Iraq. As many as 57 caves, 110 shelters and 398 mines were also destroyed.

Northern Iraq is known as the location for many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks in Turkey.

PKK targets are being struck in the Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Qandil regions. In addition to F-16 fighter jets, the operations are being supported by border artillery units, fire support elements in forward base areas and attack helicopters.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

Turkey has eliminated at least 113 PKK terrorists so far in the Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said recently.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since Jan. 1, Turkish forces have arrested 62,296 people who tried to illegally cross the country's borders, while some 530 kilograms of drugs and 1,486 weapons were seized in anti-smuggling operations, the ministry also said.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) will keep fighting terrorism with determination for the sake of the country and the nation, it stated adding that Turkish forces will continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, and perform their role as guarantors of peace and security on the island of Cyprus in line with international guarantees and alliance agreements.

"Engaged in more than one operational area at the same time, the Turkish Armed Forces are involved in maintaining peace and stability with nearly 6,000 personnel in 16 different regions of the world," the ministry added underlining that Turkish forces also continue to assist in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijan and Libya.