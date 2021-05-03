The Turkish military eliminated seven more PKK terrorists, including a senior figure in counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

Speaking at the Eskişehir Combatant Air Forces Command, Akar said security forces killed seven terrorists in Operation Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt.

One of the terrorists killed in the cave was the alleged regional leader in the Keri area and no Turkish soldier has been injured in the operation the defense minister said.

Akar noted that the number of terrorists killed in operations has reached 53 with the recent raids.

Hailing security forces for their dedication and determination, Akar said they have been carrying out operations in mountains and difficult-to-navigate areas, where even helicopters are unable to land.

Akar continued by saying that the Turkish Air Forces has also been successful even though some “allied” countries continue to provide rockets to the PKK terrorists.

“Sixteen weapons and 3,000 ammunition have been confiscated so far. There are two remote-controlled DShK,” Akar said, referring to the Russian-made heavy machine guns intended for close anti-aircraft roles.

Russia and the U.S. have provided weapons to the YPG/PKK, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group.

He noted that the DShK allows the terrorists to hide when the Turkish air forces strike them. They also own designated marksman rifles, PK machine guns, RPG-7 rocket launchers, M-16s and Kalashnikovs.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) launched a large-scale military operation against terrorists in northern Iraq on April 23.

Northern Iraq is known as the location for many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks in Turkey.

The TSK regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the anti-Daesh fight. On the other hand, Turkey strongly opposed the terrorist group’s presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally’s security concerns. While underlining that a country cannot support one terrorist group to fight another, Turkey conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than four decades and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.