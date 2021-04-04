With the hope of reuniting with her daughter, a Syrian mother Saturday joined the ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK's abduction of their children, in front of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

Medine Erberkel, from Syria, settled in Şanlıurfa, a southeastern Turkish province bordering Syria, in 2013 after fleeing her home country when the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, attempted to recruit Neriman Ahmet, then a 13-year-old girl.

However, despite all efforts, Neriman was abducted by the terrorist group in 2013 after allegedly being deceived by HDP's local officials.

Erberkel said that she was threatened and insulted when she went to the HDP's district headquarters in Suruç to investigate what might have happened to her daughter.

Hoping for a reunion with Neriman, she has now begun participating in the anti-PKK sit-in protest in Turkey's Diyarbakır.

The sit-in protests began when Hacire Akar turned up on the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Since then, the number of families demanding the return of their children who, they say, were deceived or kidnapped by the terrorist group, has been gradually growing.

Families have not given up their post despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protest continues despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.