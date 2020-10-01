Turkish security forces detained 19 suspects, including two Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) municipal officials, over links to the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

The KCK serves as an umbrella body of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian and Iranian offshoots, the YPG and PJAK, in addition to various armed, youth and women's organizations.

The counterterrorism operation was carried out in the eastern Kars province early Thursday.

Suspects detained included deputy mayors Şevin Alaca and Muazzez Çağrıtekinci, HDP councilors, HDP Kars Chairperson Cengiz Anlı and some local executives of the pro-PKK party.

They reportedly participated in the so-called peace and human shield tent set up by the PKK in the Kağızman district in 2014-2015 and facilitated the transfer of vital materials to the terrorist group members in the region.

The suspects are accused of participating in the inauguration ceremony of the so-called "martyrs’ grave" set up by the PKK and transferring funds to the terrorist group’s members in European countries, attending the terrorist group’s women’s branch meetings and implementing their instructions, as well as producing propaganda on pro-PKK media outlets.

They also allegedly hired family members of detained PKK terrorists, carried out activities for the urban branch of the terrorist group and threatened bidders for tenders.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

Last week, a Turkish prosecutor prepared a detention warrant for 82 suspects as part of an ongoing probe into incidents during the violent 2014 pro-PKK protests in Syria’s Ain al-Arab (Kobani).

A large number of local HDP mayors have been suspended from office, facing terrorism charges.

In last year’s local elections, HDP won seats in 65 municipalities across Turkey, three of which were metropolitan municipalities. Since then, with the addition of these latest arrests, 45 have been replaced with trustees due to suspected terror links.

Within the first five months following the elections, the mayors of the three metropolitan municipalities, in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van, were dismissed due to terrorism links. They were followed by many other mayors who have been replaced with trustees for similar reasons.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.