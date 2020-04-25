Turkish security forces have killed at least 20 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The terror group's attempt to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring de-escalation zone aiming to disrupt peace and security was prevented by our heroic commandos. 20 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in a successful operation before they could achieve their aims," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question have surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019) and Spring Shield (2020).

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG terrorists from the area east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring cleared terrorists from more than 4,300 square kilometers in northern Syria, according to Foreign Ministry figures.

Over the course of its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.