Turkey will provide assistance to Iraq to help them push out PKK terrorists, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Çavuşoğlu pledged to help the country in its efforts against the terrorist group.

Earlier Wednesday, reports said YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria carried out an attack against Kurdish Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq, according to the Anadolu Agency (AA).

The attack was carried out using heavy weapons, the report said.

Several Peshmerga soldiers were killed earlier this month in PKK terrorist attacks in northern Duhok.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said the PKK's attack on the region's forces crossed a "redline."

The PKK managed to establish a foothold in northern Iraq's Sinjar in mid-2014 under the pretext of protecting the local Yazidi community from the Daesh terrorist group. Since then, the PKK has reportedly established a new base in Sinjar for its logistical and command-and-control activities. Around 450,000 Yazidis escaped Sinjar after Daesh took control of the region in mid-2014.

Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps are not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats, particularly in Sinjar. Following the announcement of the deal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it hoped the agreement would enable the reinstatement of Iraqi authorities’ control in Sinjar and lead to the eradication of the Daesh and PKK terrorist groups and their offshoots from the region.